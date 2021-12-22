Covid-19 pandemic: Haryana reports 43 fresh cases and one death

With 43 fresh cases, Haryana's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 7,72,271, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 10,062 with one more fatality, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a bulletin issued by the state health department, the death was reported from Sirsa district.

Among the districts, Gurugram, Panchkula and Faridabad reported 23, eight and six cases respectively.

The number of active cases of the infection stands at 234 in the state, while the number of recoveries is 7,61,952.

The recovery rate is 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

