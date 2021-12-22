Punjab sees 24 fresh Covid cases, Chandigarh reports 9 new infections

Punjab on Tuesday reported one more COVID-19 related death in the state while 24 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,04,008, according to a medical bulletin.

With the latest fatality, the statewide toll reached 16,633 which also included two death cases not reported earlier.

Among fresh cases, Kapurthala reported eight cases, followed by three each in Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Pathankot. The number of active cases was 293.

Twenty-six more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,87,082, the bulletin stated.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported nine COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of affected people to 65,726.

The toll remained at 1,078 with no COVID-related death reported in the city in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the city was 104 while the number of cured persons was 64,544.

