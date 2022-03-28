India reports 1,270 new Covid-19 cases; active infections at 15,829

With 1,270 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, the active caseload in has dipped to 15,859 on Monday, Union Ministry informed.

The active caseload now constitutes 0.04 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The Ministry, in a press release, said that there has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.26 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.29 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,567 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,24,83,829.

India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

As per the release, the last 24 hours saw a total of 4,32,389 COVID-19 tests being conducted. With this, has so far conducted over 78.73 crore (78,73,55,354) cumulative COVID tests.

The COVID-19 vaccination coverage in has exceeded 183.26 crore (1,83,26,35,673) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,17,89,216 sessions, the Ministry said.

Under the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the age group 12-14 years, which started on March 16 this year, more than 1.23 crore (1,23,75,762) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

