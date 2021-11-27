Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records 852 cases, 34 deaths

reported 852 new cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases dropped below 9,000, the health department said on Friday evening.

The caseload in the state rose to 66,32,723 and death toll to 1,40,891. There are 8,106 active cases in the state now. The caseload has been revised and cumulative total slashed by 1,234 after removal of duplication, the department said. The state has had less than 10,000 active cases for the last six days. The recovery rate stands at 97.7 per cent while fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, the health department said.

Currently 78,122 people are in home quarantine and 1,052 in institutional quarantine.

The number of tests carried out so far rose to 6,51,55,293 with 1,07,802 samples tested since Thursday evening.

The release said 665 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered patients to 64,80,061. Fourteen districts and three civic bodies did not report any new infections on Friday. Mumbai reported the highest 224 new infections, followed by 90 in Pune city. Among eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 404 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 269 in Pune and 105 cases in the Nashik region. Latur and Aurangabad regions recorded 23 new cases, Kolhapur 17, Nagpur seven and Akola four new cases.

Mumbai region recorded 23 deaths. Pune region reported seven deaths, Nashik two, Latur and Nagpur one each.

figures of are as follows: Total cases 66,32,723, New cases 852, Total deaths 1,40,891, Recoveries 64,80,061, Active cases 8,106, Total tests 6,51,55,293.

