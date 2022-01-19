Covid-19 pandemic: Over 1.59 billion jabs administered till date, says govt

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
-
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 159.54 crore (1.59 billion) on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.
More than 62 lakh (62,39,005) vaccine doses were administered in the day till 7 pm.
Over 61 lakh precaution doses have been administered to frontline workers, healthcare workers, and citizens aged 60 and above, the ministry stated.
A total of 3,82,93,986 doses have been given to adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years, according to the health ministry's interim data.
The government rolled out the countrywide vaccination drive on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting jabbed in the first phase.
From February 2, this was extended to frontline workers.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1, 2021, for people above 60 years, and those aged 45 and above but with specified co-morbid conditions.
All citizens aged 45 and above were eligible for the jab from April 1.
The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all citizens above 18 years to get vaccinated from May 1.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.
India began administering the precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty, and those aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities from January 10 even as the country began witnessing a spike in infections fuelled by the Omicron variant of the virus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU