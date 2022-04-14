Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu reports 25 fresh cases, no fatalities

-
ALSO READ
No data has leaked from Co-WIN portal, info safe: Health ministry
Boosters for all: Pvt hospitals in a bind over new pricing, old vax stocks
Biden receives second booster shot as US launches Covid-19 website
Will India go for mixing vaccines for booster shot? Decision soon
Govt okays booster Covid shot for all adults at private centres from Apr 10
-
Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 25 new COVID-19 infections, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, pushing the caseload to 34,53,188 till date, said the Health Department.
The overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities getting reported in the last 24 hours, a bulletin said.
Recoveries grew to 34,14,933 with 23 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 230 active cases.
Chennai added eight new cases, the maximum among the districts while 28 of them (total 38) reported zero new cases today.
Coimbatore and Tuticorin recorded three infections each while Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur saw two cases each.
The State capital city of Chennai leads overall with 7,51,242 cases.
A total of 18,716 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,58,91,265 so far.
Among those tested positive in the last 24 hours include 11 men and 14 women, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU