Andhra Pradesh registers 4,528 more Covid-19 cases, 418 recoveries

: Andhra Pradesh reported 4,528 fresh cases of Covid-19, 418 recoveries and one death in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Friday.
The latest bulletin said the number of active cases went up to 18,313.
There were a total of 20,96,755 positive cases, 20,63,934 recoveries and 14,508 deaths so far.
For the first time in about four months, a district registered more than 1,000 fresh cases in a day. Chittoor added 1,027 to the tally.
Visakhapatnam logged 992.
Ten districts reported less than 400 new cases each while West Godavari saw the lowest at 62.
Chittoor district now has 4,020 active cases, the highest in the State, followed by Visakhapatnam with 3,658.
Prakasam district reported the lone death.
