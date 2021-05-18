Covid-19: Sisodia questions live telecast of PM's interaction with DMs

-
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday questioned the live transmission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with district magistrates and officials on COVID and wondered about the protocol of such telecast.
Referring to the criticism of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his comment during a meeting with the prime minister was broadcast last month, Sisodia asked how to determine which meetings could be telecast live.
No reaction to Sisodia's remark was immediately available from the ruling BJP at the Centre.
Interacting with district magistrates at a meeting on Tuesday, Modi said they were free to innovate to suit their local requirements and asked them to share their feedback about any change in policy without any inhibition.
"The statement of the Prime Minister in the meeting today was telecast live. In a previous meeting there was objection against CM Arvind Kejriwal's live telecast that protocol was breached. Whether live telecast was allowed in the protocol today. How would it be known which meeting is to be live telecast and which not," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.
Kejriwal's had shared live his comments during the interaction with Modi over COVID on April 23. Modi had chided Kejriwal for "breaking protocol", and later central government officials accused the AAP chief of "playing politics".
The Delhi government had responded to the sharp reaction, claiming Kejriwal's address was shared live because there had never been any written or verbal instruction that it was not allowed.
