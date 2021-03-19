Covid-19 vaccination drive to be extended in coming days: Vardhan

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
World Coronavirus Dispatch: This Austrian region will become a vaccine lab
Ravi Shankar Prasad gets anti-coronavirus vaccine shot; pays Rs 250
-
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be extended in the coming days and asserted that there should not be any misconceptions about the two Indian vaccines being administered in in the country.
During the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Vardhan said India has vaccinated 3.5 to 4 crore people so far and side effects of the vaccines has been recorded at 0.000432 per cent.
"Every vaccine doesn't require universal immunisation and all these priority groups whom we are vaccinating today like healthcare staff first and then senior citizens and people aged between 45 and 59 years, it will be extended in the coming days all these are based on experts' opinion.
"Not only Indian experts, but we have also consulted WHO guidelines regarding priority groups," he said.
Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin have been currently approved for restricted emergency use in India.
Replying to a question by NCP MP Supriya Sule on whether the government is aiming at universal immunisation of COVID-19 vaccine, Vardhan said it is not scientifically necessary to administer the vaccine to each and every person in the country.
"Not each and every person in the world will be vaccinated. The prioritisation process is a dynamic process.
"The behaviour of the virus is also dynamic. All things are based on scientific facts, scrutiny and vision of the overall scientific and health community," he said.
The minister said under India's present universal immunization programme, free vaccines are provided against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases, including Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, Rubella, severe form of Childhood Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and Meningitis, among others.
Replying to a question by Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu about the fear in people that the COVID-19 vaccine will harm them in the future,Vardhan asserted that taking vaccines is the way to get rid of vaccine-preventable diseases.
"We got victory over polio and chicken pox due to the vaccination," he said.
There are detailed pre-clinical and clinical trials, which get thoroughly studied by the experts before a vaccine gets the nod, the minister said, adding that "There should not be any misconception regarding the COVID-19 vaccines and the people should avail the facilities given by the government get themselves vaccinated."
Vardhan further noted that there is a well-defined group of experts called the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC)).
"What you are seeing today is the hard work of the people in the ministry and this group, which was set up by the prime minister in August.
"Since then, they have been working closely regarding all scientific developments related to this," he said.
The minister also pointed out that the Subject Expert Committee has cleared two Indian vaccines (Covishieldand Covaxin) after examining data provided by these companies.
Data provided by two Indian companies was also examined by the World Health Organisation, he added.
Replying to questions onThalassemia, Vardhan, "Not a singlethalassemiapatient was deprived of blood during the COVID-19 pandemic period," he noted and said blood is provided free of cost to these patients.
Thalassemia major and the severe form of Thalassemia Intermedia (TI) constitute the major burden of disease and both are commonly managed by regular lifelong blood transfusions and iron chelation.
These syndromes are caused by inheritance of abnormal (beta) thalassemia genes from both parents or abnormal beta - thalassemia gene from one parent and abnormal variant haemoglobin gene (HbE, HbD) from the other parent.
The minister said in the last one year, 75 medical colleges have been sanctionedby the government.
"A total of 30,000Health and Wellness centres were opened under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the last one year during the COVID-19 pandemic period," he said.
Vardhan also said during the last six years 24,000 new post graduate medical seats have been created.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU