Covid: Complete thought given to school reopening, says Maha minister Tope

-
ALSO READ
Reopening of Telangana schools from Sept 1 except govt residential schools
Back to school: Gurugram, Delhi schools reopen to near empty classrooms
Schools to reopen in UP for classes 9-12 from Aug 16 with 50% attendance
Delhi schools reopening: DDMA recommends phase wise resumption of classes
Parents divided about reopening of Delhi schools amid third wave concerns
-
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the decision to reopen schools for primary classes to XII from Monday was taken after complete thought was given to the issue.
Schools were shut last month after a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.
Talking to reporters in Jalna on Sunday, Tope said opening of schools was necessary for the brain development of children and it was not right to keep them at home for long.
The reopening of schools was a risk or middle path the state government decided upon to stop the spread of the virus as well as ensure children do not suffer.
"We have given a lot of flexibility and also stressed that following COVID-19 norms is a must," the minister said.
While COVID-19 cases have increased over the past few days, 90-95 per cent oxygen and ICU beds are vacant, he said, adding that restrictions would be eased if the rate of hospitalisation remains low.
The minister also informed that 90 per cent of eligible beneficiaries in the state have taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while second dose coverage is in the 62-63 per cent range.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU