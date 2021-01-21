CRPF to deploy more powerful, advanced drones in Naxal-hit areas

-
In a step that will add more strength to the force, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will soon deploy more powerful and technologically advanced drones in Naxal-affected areas of the country.
These drones can fly longer and will be able to capture full high-definition quality videos.
According to a CRPF official, 14 new drones will be used in red zone areas including Sukma, Dantewada, and Bijapur in Chhattisgarh in the next three months.
"Micro UAV A410 is a vertical take-off and landing small RPAs (remotely piloted aircraft) for a quick deployment from confined locations with 60 minutes endurance," said the CRPF, while giving details about the drone.
"It provides autonomous operation from take-off to landing with the digital encrypted communication link. It has a full-HD camera and reliable aerial imaging for surveillance and security operations," the CRPF further said.
According to an official, these drones will be different from old ones as they are faster and have almost 20 minutes more endurance.
"Old drones have a range of 4 kilometres but these drones can travel 5 kilometres. Old drones have also 40-50 minutes of endurance but these have 60 minutes. These drones will give strength to CRPF in red zones in capturing locations and positions of Naxals. Encounters will be easy to operate," the official said.
