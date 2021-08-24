Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 594.7 mn: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
Maharashtra: Negative RT-PCR report must for train passengers from 6 states
-
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 59.47 crore so far, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.
More than 54 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.
Final reports would be completed for the day by late Tuesday night, the ministry said.
Cumulatively, 22,33,59,860 individuals in the age group of 18-44 years across states and union territories have received their first dose and 2,11,37,082 have received their second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.
As on day-221 of the vaccination drive, 38,29,038 were vaccinated for first dose and 16,38,513 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm, according to health ministry data.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.
The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU