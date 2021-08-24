MP coronavirus update: Five new Covid-19 cases, total tally at 792,109

The COVID-19 tally in rose to 7,92,109 on Tuesday with the addition of five cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, he said.

The overall number of recoveries in now stands at 7,81,509, leaving the state with 84 active cases.

With 54,080 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in MP for coronavirus went up to 1,61,09,127, the official added.

An official release said 4,02,04,272 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in so far, including 8,122 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,109, new cases 5, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,509, active cases 84, number of tests so far 1,61,09,127.

