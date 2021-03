CVC gets 27,590 corruption complaints in 2020: Government

A total of 27,590 complaints were received by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) during 2020, the government said on Wednesday.

A total of 5,922 complaints have been received by the anti- watchdog up to February 2021 this year, it said.

Of the total 27,590 complaints received last year, 15,004 were sent for necessary action to the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) concerned and 140 were sent for "investigation and report" to the CVO/CBI, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

