Cyclone Yaas update: Indian Navy prepares for relief, rescue operations

With Cyclone Yaas predicted to make landfall on the eastern coast on May 26, the Indian Navy on Wednesday said it has stepped up and made all necessary arrangements for the rescue and relief operations.
"INS Chilka at Khurda has stepped up and made all necessary arrangements, to coordinate the rescue and relief operations in close liaison with State Government agencies with the support of Headquarters Eastern Naval Command Visakhapatnam," informed an official release by Indian Navy
The Indian Navy further said that it has been closely monitoring the very severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas closing in on the Eastern Coast which is likely to cross the between Badrak and Balasore districts on 26 May.
As part of the preparation, a 24*7 cyclone monitoring team has been established and is functional from 24 May, assorted relief material and community kitchen for thousands of people are being made ready for immediate deployment in consultation with state authorities.
The Naval Officer-in-Charge (Odisha) Operations Room has been monitoring ships movement along the coast in coordination with authorities at Gopalpur, Paradip and Damara ports.
"For maintaining constant communication with the Naval and civil authorities, constant liaison is underway from INS Chilka," it added.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged the people living in the coastal regions of Odisha to cooperate with the local administration and shift to cyclone shelters. Addressing the people of the state yesterday, the CM also asked them to adhere to Covid-19 protocols and wear two masks.
