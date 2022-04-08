Daily Covid-19 tally rises 40% as Delhi reports 176 new cases

-
ALSO READ
Nearly half of Biden's 500 mn free Covid-19 tests still unclaimed
Covid tests in Delhi 3 times the number recommended by ICMR: Jain
Harbhajan Singh tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine
Australia regulator to review price hike in Covid-19 antigen tests
Mandatory for international passengers to pre-book RT-PCR tests: Centre
-
Delhi on Thursday recorded 176 fresh COVID-19 cases, registering a 40% increase over the previous day's count, according to data shared by the state health department.
The test positivity rate also rose to 1.68 per cent, while no death was reported due to the viral infection, the data showed.
On Wednesday, 126 Covid cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent, while one person had died due to the infection.
The Covid cases in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the past three days. Delhi had reported 112 new cases and zero death due to the infection on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.05 per cent.
With 176 new cases on Thursday, the national capital's overall Covid count has increased to 18,65,796 while the death toll stands at 26,155. A total of 10,453 tests conducted a day ago yielded 176 positive cases, the data said.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The number of patients under home isolation was 362 on Thursday, the latest data mentioned. There are 9,745 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 39 (0.40 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU