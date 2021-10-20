Dalai Lama expresses concern over deaths due to rainfall in Uttarakhand

-
The Dalai Lama on Wednesday wrote to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressing his deep sadness about the loss of lives and the hardship caused to many people following heavy rainfall in the hill state.
Forty-six people have died and at least 11 remain missing due to rains that battered Uttarakhand for over two days since Sunday night and some are still feared buried under the debris of collapsed houses in its aftermath.
I offer my condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and pray for them. I also pray for the safety and well-being of people still reportedly trapped under debris and in flooded areas," the Dalai Lama wrote in the letter.
"I very much appreciate that the State Government is engaged in rescue work and is doing its utmost to provide relief to people affected by this calamity," the Nobel laureate said.
As a mark of solidarity with the people of Uttarakhand, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust (DLT) to make a donation towards relief and rescue efforts, the Buddhist spiritual leader added.
