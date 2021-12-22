DATA STORY: India logs 6,317 new cases; death toll rises to 478,325

India on Wednesday reported a net decrease of 907 in active cases to take its count to 78,190. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.34 per cent (one in 294). The country is twenty-ninth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 6,317 cases to take its total caseload to 34,758,481 from 34,752,164 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 318 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 478,325, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,705,039 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,389,590,670. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,201,966 — or 98.4 per cent of total caseload — with 6,906 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the twenty-ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 47,853 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.34% of all active cases globally (one in every 294 active cases), and 8.88% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,389,590,670 vaccine doses. That is 3997.84 per cent of its total caseload, and 99.33 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 83 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net reduction of 907, compared with 3,170 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Delhi (26), Haryana (25), Ladakh (21), Maharashtra (19), and Gujarat (12).

With 6,906 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.4%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.38%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 7,224 — 318 deaths and 6,906 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 4.4%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 3813.6 days, and for deaths at 1042.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (2748), Maharashtra (825), Tamil Nadu (602), West Bengal (440), and Karnataka (295).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,229,512 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 667,356,171. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.5%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6650965), Kerala (5222567), Karnataka (3002944), Tamil Nadu (2741013), and Andhra Pradesh (2075974).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 825 new cases to take its tally to 6650965.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2748 cases to take its tally to 5222567.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 295 cases to take its tally to 3002944.

Tamil Nadu has added 602 cases to take its tally to 2741013.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 95 to 2075974.

Uttar Pradesh has added 23 cases to take its tally to 1710745.

Delhi has added 102 cases to take its tally to 1442390.