Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone Jawad, to make landfall on Sunday

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Jawad' and it is likely to make landfall near Puri in Odisha on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The areas which will be impacted the most include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts of Odisha, the Met office said.

The cyclonic storm is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coast of north and Odisha by Saturday morning, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said during a media briefing.

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards, move along the coast of Odisha and adjoining and touch the coast around Puri by December 5 noon, he said.

The name of the -- 'Jawad' -- has been proposed by Saudi Arabia.

A low-pressure area had developed over the Andaman Sea on November 30.

It intensified into a depression on December 2 and further into a deep depression on Friday morning. It turned into a on Friday noon, the IMD DG said.

Very heavy rainfall is likely to start in north coastal and south coastal Odisha by Friday evening. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase on Saturday, he said.

A red colour warning has been issued for Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts for Saturday. The red colour warning has also been issued for Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura on Sunday and Monday.

Sea conditions will remain unsafe for shipping and fishermen in the central and north Bay of Bengal from Friday to Sunday.

The IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the states concerned.

"Off-shore and alongshore operations along the coast of north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal should be judiciously regulated on Friday and suspended on Saturday and Sunday to ensure safety of life and property," it said.

Squally wind, gusting up to 65 kmph, is likely to start along and off the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from Friday midnight. The wind speed will increase up to 100 kmph from Saturday evening for the subsequent 12 hours, the central MeT office said.

The cyclonic storm will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the sea for a temporary period, with wind gusting to 110 kmph, Mohapatra said.

Squally wind gusting to 65 kmph also likely to commence along and off the coast of West Bengal from Friday evening. The wind speed may increase to 80 kmph from Sunday morning for the subsequent 12 hours, the IMD said.

Officials said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 64 teams to tackle the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm.

NDRF Director General Atul Karwal told reporters while 46 teams have been deployed or pre-positioned in the vulnerable states, 18 teams have been kept in reserve.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also chaired a second meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee to review the preparedness of states and central ministries and agencies to deal with the cyclonic storm.

Chief Secretaries and senior officers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands apprised the NCMC of efforts underway to ensure the safe return of fishermen from the sea.

shelters have been readied and evacuation of people from the low-lying areas is being carried out. All actions have been taken to stock food grains, drinking water and other essential supplies, a statement said.

Teams for maintenance and restoration of power, roads, water supply and other essential services have also been positioned. Harvesting of standing crops is also being done to minimize damage, it said.

