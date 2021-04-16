Delhi CM Kejriwal to hold meeting over Covid-19 situation on Friday

Chief Minister has called a meeting on Friday to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

cases in the city have been spiralling with 16,699 fresh COVID-19 infections and 112 fatalities reported on Thursday.

A senior government official said, "The chief minister has called a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in at 4 PM today. Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior government officials will be present at the meeting at the Secretariat."



The Delhi government had on Thursday announced sweeping restrictions, including a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums, in a bid to break the chain of COVID infections in the city.

