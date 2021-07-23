Delhi Cong demands Rs 1 cr aid for photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's kin

-
Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding a Rs 1 crore financial aid for the family of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui who was killed recently while covering the clashes between Afghan troops and the Taliban in Kandahar.
The party said in a statement that Kumar also demanded the Pulitzer winning photographer be posthumously given the highest civilian award of the Delhi government.
"Danish Siddiqui was a celebrated photojournalist whose photograph of mass cremation of Covid dead bodies in Delhi had attracted international attention, calling the bluff of both the Modi and the Arvind Kejriwal governments about the number of actual Covid fatalities during the second wave of the pandemic in the capital," the statement said, quoting Kumar.
"A financial reward to his family will be a befitting tribute to this brave man, who had earned name and fame not only for himself and Delhi, but also for the country as a whole, with his matchless photographs, which spoke a thousand words without uttering a word," it added.
Siddiqui was killed in the town of Spin Boldak, near the border with Pakistan. He was embedded with Afghanistan special forces at the time of his death.
He was covering the situation in Kandahar for the Reuters news agency.
