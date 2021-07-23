JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

After patchy start, southwest monsoon revival fuels hope for kharif crop
Business Standard

Delhi Cong demands Rs 1 cr aid for photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's kin

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar wrote to CM Arvind Kejriwal demanding a Rs 1 crore financial aid for the family of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, killed while covering the clashes in Afghanistan

Topics
Journalist murder | Congress | Financial aid

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A man sits next to a memorial for Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui, after he was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, outside the Press Club (Photo: Reuters)
Photo: Reuters

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding a Rs 1 crore financial aid for the family of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui who was killed recently while covering the clashes between Afghan troops and the Taliban in Kandahar.

The party said in a statement that Kumar also demanded the Pulitzer winning photographer be posthumously given the highest civilian award of the Delhi government.

"Danish Siddiqui was a celebrated photojournalist whose photograph of mass cremation of Covid dead bodies in Delhi had attracted international attention, calling the bluff of both the Modi and the Arvind Kejriwal governments about the number of actual Covid fatalities during the second wave of the pandemic in the capital," the statement said, quoting Kumar.

"A financial reward to his family will be a befitting tribute to this brave man, who had earned name and fame not only for himself and Delhi, but also for the country as a whole, with his matchless photographs, which spoke a thousand words without uttering a word," it added.

Siddiqui was killed in the town of Spin Boldak, near the border with Pakistan. He was embedded with Afghanistan special forces at the time of his death.

He was covering the situation in Kandahar for the Reuters news agency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 23 2021. 19:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.