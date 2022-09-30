JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi Court grants bail to JNU student Sharjeel Imam in 2019 sedition case

Sharjeel Imam, who is in judicial custody since January 2020 at present, will continue to remain in jail because he is yet to secure bail in the Delhi riots conspiracy case

Topics
sedition charges | Delhi court | JNU students

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sharjeel Imam
Sharjeel Imam (Source: facebook)

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to former JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case in which he was accused of instigating the Jamia riots here in 2019.

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal granted him relief in the matter.

A detailed order from the court is awaited.

In the New Friends Colony case, Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting the Jamia riots, due to his seditious speech delivered on December 13, 2019.

During the investigation, police invoked sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A IPC (promoting enmity between classes) against him.

However, Imam, who is in judicial custody since January 2020, will continue to remain in jail as he is yet to secure bail in the Delhi riots conspiracy case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 15:34 IST

