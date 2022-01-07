Breach of PM's security unacceptable in a democracy: Naveen Patnaik

-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Thursday it is the duty of every government to provide fool-proof security to the Prime Minister of the country and anything contrary to it is unacceptable in a democracy.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ferozepur had to be cancelled due to a security lapse after some protesters blocked a route and forced his convoy to spend about 20 minutes on a flyover. The Prime Minister was enroute the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala when the incident happened.
The security lapse has created nationwide outrage with many condemning the serious lapse on the part of the Punjab government.
Taking to his Twitter handle, Patnaik wrote, "The Prime Minister of India is an institution. It is the duty of every government to provide fool-proof security and safeguard the dignity of this institution. Anything contrary should be unacceptable in our democracy."
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appreciated Patnaik for his concern for the PM's security.
"This is how a democracy like in India should function. We all can have differing ideologies, beliefs & opinions but that can be no ground to legitimise a breach in security for the Prime Minister," Pradhan tweeted tagging Patnaik's tweet.
