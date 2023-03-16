Delhi excise policy scam: Kavitha to appear for questioning before ED today

JUST IN
BRS MLC K. Kavitha is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the central agency's probe into the Delhi Excise Policy scam case

Enforcement Directorate | money laundering case | Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Kalvakuntla Kavitha

BRS MLC K. Kavitha is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the central agency's probe into the Delhi Excise Policy scam case.

This will be her second appearance before the ED after she was grilled earlier on March 11.

Before joining the probe on Thursday, Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will also hold a press meet at her home in the national capital.

A woman deputy director level official will record her testimony under section 50 of the PMLA.

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls.

Pillai has reportedly said that he was Kavitha's associate.

On Wednesday, the ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the BRS MLC's former auditor and also a member of the South Group.

There are possibilities that the central agency might confront Kavitha on Thursday with Buchchi Babu, according to sources.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessary dragged into the matter.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 10:05 IST

