Delhi government to ramp up availability of beds for Covid-19 patients

PRI GEN NAT .NEWDELHI DEL18 DL-VIRUS-SISODIA Delhi govt to ramp up availability of beds for COVID-19 patients New Delhi, Apr 20 (PT) Around 2,700 beds will be added at different hospitals and facilities in the national capital in the next few days for COVID-19 patients, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday. "In 2.5 weeks, bed count has gone up by 3 times here. 2,700 more beds will be arranged in next few days. Most COVID-19 patients are recovering in home isolation. I urge those who need hospitals to check app beforehand for bed availability and then proceed further," Sisodia said at an online press conference. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26, and said it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limit. The city on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)