Delhi govt extends 20% reduction in circle rates till December 31

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal spending crores on publicity, nothing to augment O2 supply: Maken
BJP accuses Delhi govt of failing to shield people from Covid-19 spurt
Ahead of launch, Centre stops Delhi govt's ration delivery scheme: Report
Over 4.5 lakh non-PDS beneficiaries received food grains: Delhi govt
Delhi govt approves salary hike recommended by Centre for MLAs
-
In a boost to the real estate sector, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to extend the 20-per cent rebate in circle rates for three months till December 31, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying his dispensation will keep supporting Delhiites on every front.
The rebate scheme was launched in February this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was to end on September 30, officials said.
Announcing the decision on Twitter, Kejriwal said, "The 20% rebate in circle rates will continue. We will not let anything trouble Delhi people during this pandemic. We will stand with Delhi people at every front and every step."
Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot also said that the government will help the public in all times of need.
"With the city slowly recovering from the aftermath of COVID, here's another good news for Delhiites !!! We have further extended the 20% slash in Circle rates till 31st Dec 21. Under CM Arvind Kejriwal ji, Delhi govt will support public in all times of need, Gahlot tweeted.
Government officials said that the scheme to reduce circle rates by 20 per cent was introduced by the AAP dispensation in February this year to revive real estate sector which has been severely hit by the pandemic.
According to revenue department officials, properties in Delhi are categorised in eight classes from 'A' to 'H', with posh areas falling under 'A' and the least developed areas in 'H' category.
In this scheme, existing circle rate of land in 'A' category areas -- Rs 7.74 lakh per square metre -- will go down to Rs 6.19 lakh per square metre, officials said.
In 'H' category, the circle rate will be reduced from Rs 23,280 to Rs 18,624 per square metre after rebate of 20 per cent, officials added.
Officials said the move will help in giving a boost to the economy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU