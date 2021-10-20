Delhi govt to pay Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation to farmers

Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday said an order has been issued for giving compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare to whose crops have been damaged due to untimely rains in the city.

Revenue officials are conducting a survey of the damaged crops and it will be completed within two weeks. The compensation at the rate of Rs 50,000 per hectare will be provided to the within two months, he said in a press briefing.

The CM said the is committed to helping the and it also paid compensation to them in the past at Rs 50,000 per hectare which is the highest in the country.

