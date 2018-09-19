Delhi, Mumbai airports among 50 most connected international aerodromes

-
Airports in the national capital and Mumbai are among the 50 most connected international aerodromes, according to a report.
Delhi and Mumbai airports have been ranked at the 25th and 38th positions, respectively, in the Megahubs International Index 2018 prepared by digital flight information provider OAG.
The top 50 international mega hubs are those airports with the highest ratio of possible scheduled international connections to the number of destinations served by the airport.
The list is topped by London's Heathrow airport with a connectivity index score of 333. Chicago O'Hare (score of 306) and Frankfurt (score of 302) airports are at the second and third places, respectively.
The score of Delhi airport stood at 168 while that of Mumbai was 127.
In the Asia Pacific region, Delhi airport is at the ninth spot, as per the report.
Delhi and Mumbai aerodromes also feature in the list of 25 low-cost international megahubs. In this list, Delhi is ranked 6th and Mumbai placed at 14th spot.
At Delhi airport, the "dominant carrier" is IndiGo while it is Jet Airways at Mumbai aerodrome, the report said.
The OAG said the index reveals the 50 most internationally connected airports in the world. The index is generated by comparing the number of scheduled connections to and from international flights with the number of destinations served from the airport.
