Delhi-NCR, Northwestern plains to get rainfall on June 16-17: IMD

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep162: ONDC, GAGAN navigation system, markets, heatwave
Rainfall in Delhi, northwest India but not on Jan 26, dense fog likely: IMD
Heatwave to persist in Delhi, max temperature to settle at 44 Degrees: IMD
Heatwave continues in northwest, central India; monsoon inches forward
Heat wave conditions to continue in northwest, west, central India: IMD
-
Delhi-NCR and the plains of northwest India reeling under oppressive heat and in some pockets, heat wave conditions, can look forward to a little relief as India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted rains over this region on June 16 and 17.
After a series of heat wave spells starting March, through April and May, isolated pockets of northwest India have been experiencing yet another round of heat wave in June too. On Sunday, heat wave prevailed in some pockets over Delhi and in isolated pockets over south Haryana.
Heat wave conditions also prevailed in isolated pockets over southeast Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, southwest Bihar and north Odisha.
The IMD forecast said that a fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over northwest India during next three days, while no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over east India during next two days but will gradually fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.
However, under the influence of consecutive Western Disturbances and lower level easterlies, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over western Himalayan region - Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand - and adjoining plains comprising Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Rajasthan till June 15.
It is likely to become fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over western Himalayan region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and east Uttar Pradesh on June 16 and 17.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Punjab, and north Haryana on June 16, the IMD forecast said.
--IANS
niv/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU