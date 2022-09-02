Delhi pollution panel bans POP-based idols' immersion in water bodies

-
-
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday prohibited immersion of POP-based idols in water bodies for Ganesh Utsav, Durga Puja, and other upcoming festivals.
It has also issued several guidelines for the citizens, idol makers and sellers, and the civic agencies regarding control of pollution during the festive season.
Sharing the same guidelines from its official Twitter account, the Delhi Police urged the citizens to follow the same for pollution-free festivities.
"We urge you to follow the Delhi Pollution Control Committee guidelines to have pollution-free celebrations. Wish you happy festivities," it tweeted.
The direction for the public from DPCC includes no immersion of POP-based Idols in any water body, ponds, Ghats except in designated places identified by authorities.
"Safety measures are to be taken at the banks of river Yamuna during the immersion of idols as detailed in the guidelines. As far as possible, encourage immersion of idols in a bucket of water or artificial ponds. Worship materials may be collected separately for disposal," the guidelines read.
The guidelines for idol makers and sellers direct them to use natural clay and biodegradable materials for theidols and natural dyes, colours and biodegradable materials for their decoration.
Municipal bodies and Delhi Police have been asked to check the vehicles entering Delhi carrying prohibited idols as their cargo.
"All the Municipal bodies shall also issue relevant directions to all Zonal Offices to take action against illegal idol-making.
"The Delhi Police shall issue relevant directions to the Police officers to take action against the offenders violating these directions," the guidelines read.
The violator shall be liable to pay Rs 50,000 as Environmental Compensation which shall be deposited to the DPCC, the guidelines added.
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 23:28 IST