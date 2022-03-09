Delhi records 208 new coronavirus cases, 1 death: Health dept

Delhi reported 208 new cases and one more fatality while the positivity rate marginally declined to 0.46 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,255, while the death toll rose to 26,140, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 45,038, it said.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 177 Covid cases and two fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent.

On Monday, the national capital had reported 158 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 249 cases with a positivity rate of 0.59 per cent, and zero death. The city had recorded no Covid death on March 5 as well.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

The total number home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on March 9, it dipped to 734.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, also dropped to 3,726 on March 9, according to official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

There are 10,622 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 90 (0.85 per cent) of them are occupied. A total of 87 Covid patients are in hospitals, the Wednesday health department bulletin stated.

