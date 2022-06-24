Karnataka reports 858 new Covid-19 cases, health dept on alert amid surge

-
The Karnataka Health Department is on an alert after the Covid cases in the state breached 800-mark in the last 24 hours.
The state reported 858 new Covid cases inching closer to 1,000-mark against 682 discharges. The positivity rate for the day recorded was 2.36 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.63 per cent as per the latest statistics available with the state health department.
Taking serious note of the development, marshals are being deputed to monitor wearing of masks in Bengaluru. The government is yet to decide on imposing a fine for breaking Covid protocols. The Health department is likely to convene a high-level meeting soon against the backdrop of an alarming rise in cases.
According to the data, the total active cases in the state rose to 5,067 cases. The health department has conducted 36,289 Covid tests on a single day in the last 24 hours.
The case fatality rate is 0.11 per cent for the day and weekly case fatality rate is 0.08 per cent. Bengaluru Urban district alone recorded 820 new Covid cases against 666 discharges on a single day.
Bengaluru has 4,818 active Covid cases and only death reported from the state is from here. After Bengaluru, Mysuru (50) and Dakshina Kannada (45) have the most number of active Covid cases in the state.
