Delhi records 517 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate falls to 4.21%

-
ALSO READ
Govt panel calls for regular market approval for Covishield, Covaxin
'Each dose of Covishield, Covaxin may cost Rs 275 after regular market nod'
Regular market approval granted for Covishield, Covaxin for use in adults
Covid: US FDA declines emergency use nod for Covaxin for 2-18 age group
UK to add India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list for inbound travellers
-
Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent while no death was reported, according to city health department data.
With these new cases, the city's infection tally has risen to 18,68,550 while the death toll stood at 26,160.
Delhi has been witnessing an upward trend in daily Covid positivity rate in the last few days.
The city had on Saturday recorded 461 Covid cases and two deaths while the positivity rate was 5.33 per cent. A day before, Delhi logged 366 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.95 per cent.
On Thursday, the number of cases was 325 and the positivity rate was 2.39 per cent.
A total of 12,270 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU