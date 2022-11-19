JUST IN
BJP's criticism shows Bharat Jodo Yatra is a success, says Congress
Defamers of Gujarat should not find place in state: PM Modi in Valsad rally
Families of ones who died in farmer protests yet to be compensated: Rahul
Eight new measles cases in Mumbai, takes total tally this year to 84
Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh from Nov 23-25
Madras HC blocks TV cable, internet providers from streaming FIFA matches
Aadhaar Act must be amended to give remedies, says Justice Abhay Oka
PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat's Vapi, receives grand welcome
MCD polls: BJP chief, Union ministers to take part in road shows on Sunday
India may have secretariat for global 'No Money for Terror' initiative
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Odisha withdraws all Covid restrictions over substantial decline in cases
Business Standard

Delhi's air quality 'poor'; min temp of 9 deg C, lowest of season so far

The capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 280. The air quality is not predicted to deteriorate significantly in the coming days

Topics
Delhi air quality | Delhi weather | air pollution

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi, Delhi AQI, Delhi air pollution, smog
Representative Image

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far, and "poor" air quality on Saturday.

The capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 280. The air quality is not predicted to deteriorate significantly in the coming days.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

It was the lowest temperature in the month since November 23, 2020 (6.2 degrees Celsius). The maximum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius.

According to Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) data, Punjab reported 426 farm fires on Saturday as against 701 on Friday.

However, the share of farm fires in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution rose from 11 per cent on Friday to 14 per cent on Saturday, according to SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The Centre' air quality panel had on Friday said the ongoing anti-pollution actions under stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue in Delhi-NCR and there is no need for invoking curbs under stage III at present.

In view of the improvement in the air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management had on Monday directed authorities to revoke the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage three of GRAP with immediate effect.

The curbs under stage 3 included a ban on construction and demolition activities, barring essential projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi air quality

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 23:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU