Delhi's air quality remains poor, min temperature hits lowest this season

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season, and 'poor' air quality on Wednesday.

The capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 238 at 9 am. It was 255 at 4 pm on Tuesday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The air quality is not predicted to deteriorate significantly in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said the capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius -- three notches below normal.

It is the lowest temperature in the month since November 23, 2020 (6.2 degrees Celsius). The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The Commission for Air Quality (CAQM) had on Friday said that the ongoing anti-pollution actions under stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue in Delhi-NCR and there is no need for invoking curbs under stage III at present.

In view of the improvement in the air quality, the Centre's air quality panel had directed authorities on November 14 to revoke the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage III of GRAP with immediate effect.

The curbs under stage 3 include a ban on construction and demolition activities, barring essential projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)