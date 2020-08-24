JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

DATA STORY: Delhi has best recovery rate at 90%, Meghalaya worst at 40.5%
Business Standard

Delhi's coronavirus infection rate below 10%: Health min Satyendar Jain

The Covid-19 infection rate in the national capital is below 10 per cent, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday.

Topics
Coronavirus | Delhi government | Health Ministry

ANI  |  General News 

Satyendra Jain
Satyendar Jain, cabinet minister in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government

The COVID-19 infection rate in the national capital is below 10 per cent, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday.

"The coronavirus infection rate was increasing every day, that is, from 5-10 per cent to 20-30 per cent and had reached 40 per cent in Delhi. But, now it less than 10 per cent," Jain told media persons here.

"Although, there is always a difference of 1-1.5 per cent," he added.

In the latest update, Jain informed that 1,450 new COVID-19 infected cases have been reported and 1,250 patients have recovered while 16 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

On being asked about the rising level of Yamuna river, the Health Minister said, " The water level of Yamuna River recorded at 204 metres in Delhi, which is well below the danger mark."

"But we have flood control system is in place and if required, it will be activated in the area," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU