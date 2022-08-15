Delhi sees 1,227 new Covid cases, 8 more deaths; positivity rate at 14.57%

on Monday reported 1,227 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days. on Sunday reported 2,162 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent, and five fatalities.

On Saturday, it logged nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent.

On Friday, it saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent.

The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly six-and-a-half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent.

On Wednesday, it saw eight fatalities and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent. On Tuesday, the city recorded 2,495 cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities.

The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths on Monday and the positivity rate stood at 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21, when it was 18.04 per cent.

The fresh cases on Monday came out of 8,421 COVID-19 tests, the health department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload stands at 1985822 and the at 26,389, it said.

There are 7,519 active COVID-19 cases in the city. As many as 5,760 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,416 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 594 were occupied on Monday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, it said.

There are 335 containment zones in the city, it added.

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week said though the cases were on the rise, there was no need to panic as most of them were mild in nature.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since hospital admissions are low.

The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

