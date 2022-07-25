DGCA audit to focus on availability of sufficient, qualified manpower

-
ALSO READ
Spurt in snags: DGCA starts 2-month-long special audit of airlines
DGCA asks airlines to deploy adequate maintenance engineers at airports
CBI files corruption case against officials of Delhi Jal Board, NBCC
Auto engineer jobs up 7% in Feb driven by EV market: Report
SpiceJet says 90 barred pilots to undergo re-training after DGCA slaps fine
-
With a focus on the availability of sufficient and suitably qualified and experienced manpower, including training and duty time limitation and facilities such as hangers, stores, spares, consumables, special tools and equipment, aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an audit of airlines.
Officials said that the audit will also look into maintenance data for all types of aircraft in the fleet, quality assurance system (for conducting internal audits and quality assessments), aircraft grounded due to lack of spares, the multiple minimum equipment list (MEL) and the maintenance control centre.
Scores of flights have been diverted owing to multiple technical snags in Indian carriers' aircraft during the last week.
As per the aviation regulator, the audit teams are to be headed by an officer not below the rank of Deputy Director of Airworthiness and will include two other officers of the Airworthiness Directorate (headquarters/regions). The team leader will provide the report of the audit to the DGCA headquarters on the day following the completion of the audit.
The DGCA teams had recently carried out spot checks of planes belonging to different airlines and found that properly qualified personnel were not being deployed by the airlines for maintenance purposes. Before each departure, an aircraft is checked and certified by an aircraft maintenance engineer.
Following a series of technical snag related occurrences in planes in the last week, the aviation regulator during the last week had said that all the aircraft at base and transit stations should be released by certifying staff holding licence with appropriate authorisation by their organisation.
--IANS
kvm/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU