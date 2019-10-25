In pics: Eight images that capture India's festive mood before Diwali

A top view of a rangoli at a Diwali fair organised at a hotel in New Delhi
BSF personnel exchange sweets with Border Guard of Bangladesh ahead of Diwali
Preparations underway at Ram ki Paidi ahead of 'Deepotsav' celebrations on the banks of River Saryu, in Ayodhya
A clay artist gives finishing touches on an idol of goddess Kali ahead of Diwali
A crowded train as people travel home for Diwali
Women buying gold ornaments on Dhanteras
A young woman buys an idol of goddess Laxmi ahead of Diwali
Women arrange oil lamps and flowers around a rangoli
