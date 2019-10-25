JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Mumbai and Goa's hidden Art Deco marvels are gaining new champions
Business Standard

In pics: Eight images that capture India's festive mood before Diwali

It's Diwali again and like every year it's about so many gifts to give, travelling home to meet loved ones, making 'rangoli' and shopping

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A top view of a rangoli at a Diwali fair organised at a hotel in New Delhi

A top view of a rangoli at a Diwali fair organised at a hotel in New Delhi
1 / 8
 

 

BSF personnel exchange sweets with Border Guard of Bangladesh ahead of Diwali

BSF personnel exchange sweets with Border Guard of Bangladesh ahead of Diwali
2 / 8
 

 

Preparations underway at Ram ki Paidi ahead of 'Deepotsav' celebrations on the banks of River Saryu, in Ayodhya

Preparations underway at Ram ki Paidi ahead of 'Deepotsav' celebrations on the banks of River Saryu, in Ayodhya
3 / 8
 

 

A clay artist gives finishing touches on an idol of goddess Kali ahead of Diwali

A clay artist gives finishing touches on an idol of goddess Kali ahead of Diwali
4 / 8
 

 

A crowded train as people travel home for Diwali

A crowded train as people travel home for Diwali
5 / 8
 

 

Women buying gold ornaments on Dhanteras

Women buying gold ornaments on Dhanteras
6 / 8
 

 

A young woman buys an idol of goddess Laxmi ahead of Diwali

A young woman buys an idol of goddess Laxmi on the occasion of Dhanteras festival ahead of Diwali, in Varanasi
7 / 8
 

 

Women arrange oil lamps and flowers around a rangoli

Women arrange oil lamps and flowers around a rangoli
8 / 8
 

 


First Published: Fri, October 25 2019. 22:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU