Drugmaker Sanofi India fourth quarter net profit at Rs 145.9 crore

Drug firm Sanofi India on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 145.9 crore for the March ended quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 85.4 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sanofi India said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 725.1 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 784.5 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
"Sale performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, is not comparable with the quarter ended March 31, 2020, due to lower export sales on account of transfer of Ankleshwar manufacturing facility during the previous year," Sanofi India said.
Shares of Sanofi India closed at Rs7,479.65 per scrip on BSE, up 0.55 per cent from its previous close.
