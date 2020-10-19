Durga Puja 2020: Mamata holds meeting to prepare crowd management blueprint

-
ALSO READ
Cultural programmes with 150 people allowed during Durga Puja: Mamata
WB weighing options of holding final-year varsity exams before puja: Mamata
Doctors warn Mamata of massive Covid-19 spike in Bengal post Durga puja
Puja grant to be used on Covid-19 gear, public-police bonding: Calcutta HC
Pandemic protocol should not be violated during Durga Puja: Mamata
-
After the Calcutta High Court on Monday directed all Durga Puja pandals (marquees) in West Bengal to be turned into no-entry zones in the interests of the public, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a high-level meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna.
The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, home secretary, state health department principal secretary, director general of police and Kolkata Police commissioner to review the law and order situation and crowd management during the festive spell.
To ensure Covid-19 safety guidelines, the CM also instructed all district administrations, such as district magistrates, police superintendents and chief medical officer of health (CMOH), to be alert during the occasion so that patients can get treatment at the hospitals.
State security advisor Surajit Kar Purakayastha was also present in the meeting.
The interaction between the CM and other district administration officials was held virtually, sources said.
The Calcutta High Court on Monday expressed serious concerns over social gatherings at puja pandals and on the streets that started much before the five-day festivity in Bengal.
During the hearing, Justice Sanjib Bandopadhyay said that the pandal area will have to be barricaded and demarcated as no-entry zone except for named personnel who have to be identified by the organisers in advance.
The HC order is applicable throughout the state, including all the pujas which have received Rs 50,000 grant from the Mamata Banerjee-led state administration.
Meanwhile, the Covid-19 death toll in the state touched the 6,000-mark on Sunday with 64 fatalities, while a record single-day spike of 3,983 new cases took the state's Covid tally to 3,21,036, the health department bulletin said.
--IANS
sbn/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU