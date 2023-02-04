JUST IN
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on Richter scale hits Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the National Center for Seismology said.

Topics
Uttar Pradesh government | Earthquake

ANI  General News 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the National Center for Seismology said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 03-02-2023, 21:31:16 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 77.26, Depth:5 Km, Location: Shamli, Uttar Pradesh," NCS stated.

The earthquake was 5 Km in-depth, as per the NCS

No casualties have been reported yet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 00:02 IST

