ED to file supplementary charge sheet against ex-Maha minister Deshmukh

The (ED) has collected more evidence in connection with the Rs 100 crore money-laundering case involving former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and according to the sources, the agency is likely to file the supplementary charge sheet on January 3.

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on November 2. After the interrogation he was sent to judicial custody by the concerned Mumbai Court on ED's request.

ED sources said that the supplementary charge sheet is ready and they are taking legal opinion to file it before the concerned court. They are examining the evidence collected by them and cross checking all the testimonies to collaborate them with the evidence.

"We have testimonies of 12 IPS officials, Anil Parab, the State Transport Minister, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, and former chief secretary Sitaram Kunte," said the source.

It was alleged that the officials were given favourable posts following the recommendation of Anil Deshmukh.

The sources said that with the help of evidence they will be able to prove their case before the court.

If ED fails to file the charge sheet within 60 days Anil Deshmukh will get default bail which ED doesn't want to happen, sources said.

On August 24 this year the ED had filed it's first charge sheet. Anil Deshmukh had gone missing soon after the case was filed against him. Later on he appeared before the probe agency to join the probe on November 2 and was placed under arrest. After the interrogation he was remanded to judicial custody.

The ED case is based on the CBI's FIR. Deshmukh had reportedly told the now dismissed Mumbai Police's Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants of Mumbai. There are also allegations that Deshmukh gave favourable transfer postings to a few IPS officers. The ED is investigating whether money was offered in such transfer and postings.

--IANS

