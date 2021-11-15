Editors Guild, IWPC condemn detention of women journalists by Assam Police

-
ALSO READ
Two women journalists named in FIR in Tripura detained by Assam Police
Tripura police books 4 SC lawyers under UAPA for abetting disharmony
'Worried', says Editors guild on IT raids on media houses
Lakhimpur Kheri case: Editors Guild demands SIT probe on journalist's death
Tripura: Prashant Kishor's 23-member I-PAC team detained in Agartala
-
The Editors Guild of India (EGI) and Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) on Sunday condemned the detention of two women journalists by the Assam Police based on an FIR which alleged they had maligned the image of the Tripura government by their reporting of the recent communal incidents there.
Police officials in both the states have confirmed that Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha, journalists with HW News Network, who went to Tripura to write on the recent communal incidents there, were detained by the Assam Police at Karimganj's Neelam Bazar, close to the border between the two states on Sunday.
The duo is being kept at a government-run shelter home for women for the night and will be handed over to the Tripura Police on Monday morning, an Assam police officer said.
"Editors Guild condemns this action and demands their immediate release and restoration of their freedom to travel," the EGI said in a statement.
The IWPC also condemned the police action against the two journalists and demanded that they should be allowed to do their job without any fear.
"We understand that the two women journalists, Ms Sakuni and Ms Jha, are to be taken back to Tripura for questioning," the IWPC said, adding, "We demand that they be released immediately and be allowed to do their job.
The two scribes were held by Assam Police on their way to Silchar airport on Sunday. The Assam Police informed them that they were being held as "Tripura Police asked (Assam Police) to detain them (the duo)".
Sakunia and Jha were named in an FIR at Fatikroy Police Station of Tripura based on a complaint filed by a supporter of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, alleging that they had maligned the image of the Tripura government by their reporting, according to a statement issued by their employer.
Earlier, Sakunia had tweeted, "We have been detained at the Nilambazar police station, Karimganj, Assam. We were informed by the officer-in-charge of Nilambazar PS that SP of Gomti District gave the orders for our detention."
A senior police official in Agartala said that the two journalists were detained based on requests by the Tripura Police and a team of officials from Dharmanagar has gone to Nilambazaar to bring them.
The official said the journalists had posted on social media that a mosque was burnt in Gomati district and a copy of the Quran was damaged.
"Police suspect that the videos uploaded by her were doctored and police wanted to know if the videos were fake or true by interrogating them," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU