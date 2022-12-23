JUST IN
Business Standard

Electricity cut off in houses of those who joined Yatra: Jairam Ramesh

Despite multiple attempts by the BJP to derail 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Rahul Gandhi-led campaign was receving support from the public, claimed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Topics
Congress | Haryana | Rahul Gandhi

ANI  Politics 

Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walks with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot during Bharat Jodo Yatra. | Photo: Official Twitter Handle

Despite multiple attempts by the BJP to derail 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Rahul Gandhi-led campaign was receving support from the public, claimed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the Yatra in Haryana's Nuh district.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Pawan Khera also accused the BJP government at the Centre of destroying democracy and failing to generate employment opportunities in the state.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumed from Malab Village in Nuh on Thursday.

Many people were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags. The ongoing foot march of the grand old party had entered Haryana on Wednesday.

Ramesh said, "Haryana is the fourth BJP-ruling state our Yatra has covered. We faced troubles in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the other BJP-ruling states we have already covered."

After interacting with some villagers in the district, Ramesh said, "Electricity connections were being cut off in houses whose members joined the Yatra."

Calling it the BJP's 'vendetta politics', he stated, "This is a tradition the BJP is carrying forward."

Khera said, "In a democratic state, people can ask questions. The questions are debated and discussed. However, the Modi government's indiscriminate policies have made this impossible. They have destroyed all the democratic institutions."

Hooda said, "Compared to other states, the unemployment rent was the lowest in Haryana in 2014. But Haryana topped a recent survey in unemployment rate. At least 1 lakh 82 thousand government posts remain vacant in the state."

Hooda further alleged, "Wherever one goes in the state, the government schools and hospitals are running short of staff. The Modi government is driving away investors from the state rather than inviting them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 08:52 IST

