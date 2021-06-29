EU, WHO launch new tool to evaluate effectiveness of contact tracing

-
ALSO READ
J&K LG directs officers to expedite Covid vaccination, contact tracing
Covid-19: US airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine linked with fewer asymptomatic infections: Study
Fungus colour should not lead to panic, look for causes and risks: Experts
How LDF's handling of three crises could shape the poll narrative in Kerala
-
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have developed a tool to evaluate the public health effectiveness of contact tracing solutions, according to a statement.
The tool, described as an indicator framework, will provide countries with a standardised approach for evaluating their use of digital proximity tracing solutions, Xinhua news agency quoted the ECDC statement issued on Monday as saying.
It will also assess the extent to which these solutions have aided national contact tracing strategies for Covid-19, the statement noted.
Countries have employed innovative technologies throughout the pandemic to support the implementation of public health and social measures.
Digital proximity tracing, by using smartphones or other devices to capture anonymised interactions between individuals and which would then issue alerts, emerged as a new means of support for contact tracing programs.
"This new indicator framework offers countries a standardized approach to gather the evidence and assess the contribution that digital proximity tracing technology has made to large-scale contact tracing efforts for Covid-19," said Natasha Azzopardi-Muscat, director of the Division of Country Health Policies and Systems at WHO/Europe.
"We anticipate that it will become an invaluable tool," she added.
Vicky Lefevre, head of the ECDC Public Health Functions Unit, said that digital proximity tracing technology is a new tool for a new challenge.
It is vital to evaluate its public health effectiveness in order to understand how best to use this technology right now as well as for future pandemics, Lefevre concluded.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU