Evacuation from Ukraine shows India is changing under Modi govt: Nadda

BJP chief J.P. Nadda said on Tuesday that the safe evacuation of 23,000 Indian nationals from war-hit Ukraine under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows that India is changing.
Nadda was addressing party workers in the national capital after inaugurating the South Delhi district BJP office on Tuesday.
"An empowered India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi safely evacuated 23,000 Indians from war-hit Ukraine, which shows that India is changing. Not just Indian students, but people from other countries were also evacuated by India from Ukraine, when other nations failed to evacuate their citizens," Nadda said.
He told the party workers that when the Indian government was ensuring the safe evacuation of students from Ukraine, the BJP workers kept in touch with their parents and visited them multiple times to offer support.
"Not just this. Didn't Modiji talk to (Ukraine President Volodymyr) Zelensky? Didn't he talk to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin? Didn't he arrange for the safe evacuation of our people," Nadda asked the gathering.
He also said that the officials of the External Affairs Ministry had reached the borders of Ukraine and arranged visas overnight to bring back the stranded Indians.
"This is the changing India. Modiji has empowered India," the BJP chief said.
He also talked about Covid vaccination and other welfare measures of the Modi government like free ration, Kisan Samman Nidhi etc.
Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, Nadda said, "The AAP contested 377 seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls where all its candidates lost deposits. Similarly, in Uttarakhand it lost deposits in 68 seats it contested."
Nadda informed the gathering that so far, 215 district offices of BJP have been built out of a total 512 planned across the country, and work is in progress in the 165 offices.
"In Delhi, 14 offices were to be built of which the 10th one is being inaugurated today," Nadda added.
--IANS
ssb/arm
