Ex-Apple retail employee auctions 'Sam Sung' business card for charity

A former Store employee who used the name "Sam Sung" has put an old business card and employee T-shirt up for auction in the name of charity.

The auction, listed on eBay as an " Sam Sung business card", consists of a framed employee T-shirt and lanyard, along with a business card, reports AppleInsider.

While not normally notable, the lot is unusual due to the name printed on the business card: "Sam Sung", the report said.

Now known as Sam Struan, the employee was genuinely called Sam Sung during his time as a Specialist at the Buchanan Street store in Glasgow, Scotland, between 2010 and 2012.

He later moved to Vancouver and worked at the Pacific Center Store in 2012, reports iPhone in Canada, before his business card gained some notoriety due to the close competition between Apple and its South Korean rival.

After leaving Apple's retail arm in 2013, the employee auctioned off the business card using the Sung surname, raising over $2,500 for Children's Wish BC and Yukon.

Since leaving Apple, Struan now works as a career coach.

Earlier in 2022, a family member found another business card created during Struan's time at the Buchanan Street store, which brought up the idea of a second charity auction.

Rather than just the business card, Struan's lot has been dressed up considerably, with the shirt, lanyard, and business card mounted in a frame and behind glass. Struan also signed the glass, "just for fun".

The auction is set to run until Tuesday, and at the time of publication has a bid of CAD $620 ($477.35) after 31 bids.

--IANS

vc/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)