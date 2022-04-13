Facilities being set up to encourage women in governance, business: J-K LG

-
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to virtually launch District Good Governance Index in J-K today
Amit Shah in J&K on 3-day visit, first since abrogation of Article 370
1.27 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in November, highest in last 7 years
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
Situation in J-K worsened after abrogation of Article 370: Mehbooba
-
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the government making proactive intervention to create facilities to encourage women's participation in governance, business, and other sectors.
Sinha met the members of Jammu and Kashmir's first women cycling club -- Women do Ride -- at the Raj Bhavan here.
The LG also congratulated the members of the club led by Payal Jain.
"The government is making proactive interventions to build adequate infrastructure and facilities to encourage women's participation in governance, business, and other sectors," Sinha said.
Sinha said the courage and determination of the cyclist to succeed is scripting success stories in various other fields.
He appreciated the efforts of the club in inspiring positivity in society, gender equality, women empowerment, skill-sharing and invaluable contribution to social development of the country.
During the interaction, the members of the club apprised the Lt Governor about various activities through which they raise awareness about a host of social causes.
They also discussed concerns of women cyclists and sports enthusiasts.
Sinha also extended Baisakhi greetings to the club members.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU