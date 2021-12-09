Brigadier killed in IAF chopper crash was set for promotion

-
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh likely to brief Parliament on crash in which CDS Rawat died
CDS chopper crash: Rajnath Singh asks IAF chief to rush to spot
IAF chopper crash: Politicians pray for well-being of General Rawat, others
CDS Bipin Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash in Tamil Nadu
Tri-service probe into chopper crash, Group Captain on life support: Govt
-
Among the armed forces personnel killed in the chopper crash near Coonoor was Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, a decorated soldier who worked extensively on tri-services reforms as the defence assistant to CDS General Bipin Rawat.
A second-generation Army officer, Brig Lidder was set to be promoted as Major General soon and was preparing for his next posting after serving as a key member in Gen Rawat's team for more than a year.
Brig Lidder served extensively in counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir and commanded a brigade along India's borders with China.
As the defence assistant to Gen Rawat, Brig Lidder played an important role in planning India's higher defence reforms under which an ambitious roadmap has been drawn to roll out tri-services theatre commands to ensure greater coordination among the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force.
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brig Lidder and 10 other armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor on Wednesday, in one of the biggest air accidents in India in decades involving senior military officers.
Brig Lidder, a recipient of the Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, had his roots in Haryana's Panchkula and served as India's defence attache to Kazakhstan in his distinguished career.
He was commissioned into 2 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in December 1990, a battalion he later commanded.
In a Twitter post, former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who has served in the Army, described Brig Lidder as one of the "bravest officers".
"We trained together at #NDA. We fought terrorists together in #Kashmir. In the loss of Brig LS Lidder, SM, VSM today, India has lost one of its brightest & bravest officers & I have lost a friend. A decorated soldier, caring husband & doting father, you will be missed, Tony," Rathore said.
He also attended the Higher Command and National Defence College course
Brig Lidder is survived by his wife and a daughter.
In a statement in Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said a tri-services enquiry into the incident has been ordered by the Indian Air Force and it will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Training Command.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU